Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Garnett's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Garnett hit his 109 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
Garnett got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Garnett hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
