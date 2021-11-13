-
Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to even-par for the round.
