Brian Harman shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brian Harman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Harman got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Harman's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 over for the round.
