Brian Gay hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 117th at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gay's tee shot went 131 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 5 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Gay hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Gay to 5 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.