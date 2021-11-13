-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 122nd at 8 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 215 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
