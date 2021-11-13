-
6-over 76 by Brandon Hagy in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Highlights
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 121st at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hagy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hagy got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Hagy to 6 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hagy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 6 over for the round.
