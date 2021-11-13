-
Branden Grace shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 117th at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Grace hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
At the 625-yard eighth hole par-5, Grace hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the day.
After a 302 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Grace had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.
