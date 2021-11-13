-
Bill Haas shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 82nd at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
