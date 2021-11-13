-
7-over 77 by Ben Silverman in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Ben Silverman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Silverman finished his round tied for 98th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Silverman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Silverman to 2 over for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Silverman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Silverman to 3 over for the round.
Silverman got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to 4 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Silverman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Silverman to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Silverman hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 4 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Silverman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Silverman to 6 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Silverman's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
