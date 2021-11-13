-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 82nd at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lahiri's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri tee shot went 163 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
