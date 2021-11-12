-
Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Putnam's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
