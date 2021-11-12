-
Andrew Landry shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 109th at 3 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 260 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
