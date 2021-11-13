-
-
Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 11 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Alex Smalley makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Alex Smalley hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Smalley hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green seventh, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Smalley's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-