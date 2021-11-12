Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 123rd at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Svensson's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to 2 over for the round.