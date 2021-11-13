  • Adam Scott shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Scott carded a 2-under 68, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into Friday.
    Extended Highlights

    Adam Scott’s Round 1 highlights from Hewlett Packard Enterprise

