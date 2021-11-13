-
Adam Scott shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott’s Round 1 highlights from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Scott carded a 2-under 68, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Scott hit 4 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Scott got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 over for the round.
