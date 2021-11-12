-
Strong putting brings Adam Schenk a 6-under 64 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk rolls in a 28-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Schenk finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Kramer Hickok and Scottie Scheffler; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Schenk had a 229 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Schenk hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Schenk hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
