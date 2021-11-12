-
Adam Long posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round in 3rd at 7 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Adam Long had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
