Aaron Wise putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Kramer Hickok, Adam Long, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Max McGreevy are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Aaron Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise had a 217 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Wise's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
