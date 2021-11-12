-
Aaron Rai shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Aaron Rai hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Rai chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Rai's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Rai's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
