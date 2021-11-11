-
Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 2 over for the round.
