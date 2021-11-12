-
Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under with Jason Dufner, Adam Long, and Jason Day; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Clark had a 333-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 25-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Clark's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Clark chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
