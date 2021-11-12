-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Whaley's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
