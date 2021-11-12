-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 126th at 5 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hatton's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hatton's 206 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hatton chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hatton had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hatton to 4 over for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hatton to 6 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 over for the round.
