Tyler McCumber rebounds from poor front in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McCumber finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Tyler McCumber hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler McCumber to 2 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
McCumber tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McCumber's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, McCumber reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put McCumber at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McCumber had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
