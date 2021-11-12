-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-5 third, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 245 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
