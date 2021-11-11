-
Trey Mullinax putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Trey Mullinax's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
