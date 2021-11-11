-
Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 15th at 1 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Finau's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
