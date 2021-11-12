-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
