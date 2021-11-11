-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to know: Taylor Pendrith
Get to know Taylor Pendrith, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 7 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording four runner-up finishes and 21 top-25s across 37 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Pendrith talks about bouncing back and forth between the Mackenzie Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour while overcoming injuries since turning pro in 2014.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round in 125th at 5 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Pendrith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pendrith to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 3 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pendrith's tee shot went 245 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 5 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 5 over for the round.
