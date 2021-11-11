-
Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Moore at even-par for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Moore's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
