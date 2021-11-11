-
Talor Gooch putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch sinks birdie putt from off the green at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Russell Henley; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Talor Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 2 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gooch hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
