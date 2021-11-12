-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Sungjae Im in the first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Sungjae Im's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Im hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
