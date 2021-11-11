-
Sung Kang shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sung Kang makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sung Kang hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 104th at 4 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
Kang his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kang chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.
