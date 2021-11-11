-
Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 25th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cink hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Cink got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to even for the round.
