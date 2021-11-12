-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Jaeger hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
