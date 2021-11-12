-
Strong putting brings Shawn Stefani an even-par round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stefani finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-5 third, Shawn Stefani's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shawn Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stefani chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
Stefani got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to even-par for the round.
