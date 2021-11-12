-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Lowry's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
