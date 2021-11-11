-
-
Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 155-yard par-3 green 15th, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.
-
-