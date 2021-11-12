-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 109th at 3 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 over for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.
