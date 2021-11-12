-
Seamus Power shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Power finished his day in 130th at 6 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Power suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.
Power missed the green on his first shot on the 155-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Power had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 6 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 7 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Power chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Power to 5 over for the round.
