In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Scheffler got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Scheffler hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.