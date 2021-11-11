-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stallings's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
-
-