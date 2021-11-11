-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Piercy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to even-par for the round.
