Sangmoon Bae shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sangmoon Bae hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 118th at 4 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Bae's tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Bae got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 2 over for the round.
Bae got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 216-yard par-3 16th, Bae scored a bogey, leaving him at 4 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 3 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Bae hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bae to 3 over for the round.
