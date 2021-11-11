-
Sam Ryder comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder taps in for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ryder finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Ryder hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
