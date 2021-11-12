-
Sam Burns shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns nearly holes out to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burns hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burns's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
