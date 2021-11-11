-
Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
November 11, 2021
Highlights
Sahith Theegala holes 14-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Theegala's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala tee shot went 147 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Theegala tee shot went 243 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
