Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 90th at 2 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Palmer's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 155-yard par-3 green 15th, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
