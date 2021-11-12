-
-
Russell Knox shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Russell Knox hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 118th at 4 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Knox hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Knox hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Knox got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
-
-