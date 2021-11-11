-
-
Russell Henley putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley holes 15-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Talor Gooch; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-5 third, Russell Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Henley's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Henley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
-
-